Google removed 94,173 content pieces in Dec in India

In addition to reports from users, Google also removed 4,05,911 pieces of content in December as a result of automated detection.

Google had received 26,087 complaints from users and removed 61,114 pieces of content based on those complaints in November, while 3,75,468 pieces of content were removed as a result of automated detection.

The US-based company has made these disclosures as part of compliance with India's IT rules that came into force in May last year.

Google, in its latest report, said it had received 31,497 complaints in the month of December (December 1-31, 2021) from individual users located in India via designated mechanisms, and the number of removal actions as a result of user complaints stood at 94,173.

These complaints relate to third-party content that is believed to violate local laws or personal rights on Google's significant social media intermediaries (SSMI) platforms, the report said.

"Some requests may allege infringement of intellectual property rights, while others claim violation of local laws prohibiting types of content on grounds such as defamation. When we receive complaints regarding content on our platforms, we assess them carefully," it added.