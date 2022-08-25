Google removes over 2,000 loan apps from India Play Store since January

SaikatMitra, Senior Director and Head of Trust and Safety, Google APAC (Asia Pacific region) said the company is committed to complying with regulations in all jurisdictions it operates in, and termed online harm as a "global phenomenon".

Asked about concerns in some quarters, that the digital platforms are not doing enough to curb online harm and are in fact pushing back on new regulations coming in, Mitra asserted that Google's priority and its core values have always been around user safety.

The company believes in having open, multi-party industry dialogues with governments on regulation, he said adding "in our world everything starts with user safety and security".