Google rolls out tool to let people remove personal info directly in Search

Google's "Results about you" tool, announced during its annual developer conference earlier this year, is now rolling out to some users, reports 9to5Google.



With this new tool, if you find your personal information like home address, email address, phone number or any other information on Google Search, just click on the three-dot overflow menu that appears in the top-right corner of each result.



The existing 'About this Result' panel opens with a new "Remove result" option appearing at the bottom of your screen, the report mentioned.



Currently, to remove any personal identifiable information (PII), you need to go to a Google Support page and fill out a form containing the URL you wanted to be removed from the search results.