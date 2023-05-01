Google to split notification, ringtone volume in Android

San Francisco: Google has hinted that the latest Android 13 QPR3 or 14 release may offer a separate slider for Ringtone and Notification volume, making it easier for users to fine-tune their audio settings.

In previous Android releases, users have had to control both Ringtone and Notification volume through a single slider. However, there are indications that this may be changing in upcoming versions of the operating system, reports 9to5Google.

Back in December, when Android 13 QPR2 Beta 1 was released, an ADB (Android Debug Bridge) command was introduced that enabled users to create distinct sliders for 'Ring volume' and 'Notification volume' in the 'Sound & vibration' section of the device settings, joining Media, Call, and Alarm volume for a total of five sliders.