Google vehicle ads in Search now shows nearby cars for sale

In fact, 89 per cent of new car buyers researched their new vehicle online, according to Google, and shoppers aren't just looking up information online - they're purchasing there, too.

"In 2021, 16 per cent of new car buyers purchased their car online, up from only 1 per cent three years prior," said Google.

Currently available in the US and coming to more countries soon, vehicle ads can help car sellers easily reach customers looking for a new ride.