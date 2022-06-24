Google warns high-profile Android victims of spyware 'Hermit'

The tech giant has warned all Android victims and implemented changes in Google Play Protect.



Cyber-security researchers last week unearthed 'Hermit' that is being used by the governments via SMS messages to target high-profile people like business executives, human rights activists, journalists, academics and government officials.



"Based on our analysis, the spyware, which we named 'Hermit' is likely developed by Italian spyware vendor RCS Lab and Tykelab Srl, a telecommunications solutions company we suspect to be operating as a front company," the researchers from cyber-security company Lookout Threat Lab had said in a blog post.



Lookout researchers uncovered the 'surveillanceware' that was used by the government of Kazakhstan.



Google said late on Thursday that the government-backed bad actors "worked with the target's ISP (internet service provider) to disable the target's mobile data connectivity".



"Once disabled, the attacker would send a malicious link via SMS asking the target to install an application to recover their data connectivity. We believe this is the reason why most of the applications masqueraded as mobile carrier applications," Google's Threat Analysis Group (TAG) warned.