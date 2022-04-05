Govt blocks 22 YouTube channels for spreading disinformation

For first time 18 Indian YouTube news channels were blocked under IT Rules, 2021.

In a statement, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said, "Utilizing the emergency powers under the IT Rules, 2021, has issued orders on 04.04.2022 for blocking of twenty-two (22) YouTube based news channels, three (3) Twitter accounts, one (1) Facebook account, and one (1) news website."

"The blocked YouTube channels had a cumulative viewership of over 260 crore, and were used to spread fake news, and coordinated disinformation over social media on subjects sensitive from the perspective of national security, India's foreign relations, and public order," the ministry said.