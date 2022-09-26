Govt blocks 45 videos from 10 YouTube channels: Officials

Examples include false claims such as the government to have taken away the religious rights of certain communities, violent threats against religious communities, declaration of civil war in India, etc. Such videos were found to have the potential to cause communal disharmony and disrupt public order in the country.



Officials said that some of the videos blocked by the Ministry were being used to spread disinformation on issues related to Agnipath scheme, Indian Armed Forces, India's national security apparatus, Kashmir, etc. The content was observed to be false and sensitive from the perspective of national security and India's friendly relations with foreign states.