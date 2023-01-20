Govt issues guidelines for social media influencers; fine up to Rs 50L, 6-yr ban on repeat offence

Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh told mediapersons, while releasing the guidelines, that the whole issue is centred around consumers' right.



"It is the responsibility of the endorser, celebrities and influencers or other advertisers to truthfully disclose whatever information the consumer must know before making any decision for purchase," the guidelines said.



Singh further said social media influencers should disclose the nature of their endorsements.



"Individuals or groups who have access to an audience and the power to affect their purchasing decisions about a product, brand or service because of the influencer's authority, knowledge, position or relationship with their audience," the guidelines said.

