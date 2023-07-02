GPT-3 a double-edge sword, can inform and mislead: Study

London: Compared to humans, artificial intelligence (AI) language models like OpenAI's GPT-3 can produce accurate tweets that are easier to understand but also fake ones that are harder to detect, according to a recent study.

The study, conducted by researchers at the University of Zurich, delved into the capabilities of AI models, specifically focusing on GPT-3, to determine their potential risks and benefits in generating and disseminating (dis)information.

The study, not peer-reviewed yet, involving 697 participants sought to evaluate whether individuals could differentiate between disinformation and accurate information presented in the form of tweets.

The topics covered included climate change, vaccine safety, the Covid-19 pandemic, flat earth theory, and homoeopathic treatments for cancer.