Hackers create fake websites, steal data around 'Black Friday' sales

Common forms of attacks included the impersonation of legitimate websites, services for Google/Facebook ads, and the spread of malicious applications.

"Various elements come into play here, right from hosting a website to gaining critical information of victims by using different techniques. Threat actors are constantly looking for opportunities to siphon crucial data or money," said Rishika Desai, Cyber Threat Researcher, CloudSEK.

The finding showed that website cloning is a common technique used by hackers of all levels of sophistication to host fake instances of legitimate websites.

"The iconic Black Friday sale has become a global theme now where cybercriminals at every level and expertise try their best to launch malicious campaigns. Most of these campaigns misuse or impersonate popular brands and companies providing sales and services to cheat the public," Desai added.

The researchers advised to be aware of the freebies, attractive deals and seemingly suspicious third-party solutions.