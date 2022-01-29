How Musk's SpaceX rocket will deliver a crater on Moon on March 4

A hefty chunk of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will crash into the far side of the Moon (not visible from the Earth) in a fiery explosion at about 8,000 kms per hour speed.

It was US astronomer Bill Gray who calculated the space junk's new collision course with the Moon.

According to ABC News, Gray developed software that keeps tabs on objects whizzing around inside our Solar System, along with a troupe of observers around the world.

They predict the spaceX junk will crash at 11.25 a.m. AEDT (4.55 p.m. India time) on March 4. The impact will be minor, according to the scientists.

The rocket was deployed in 2015 to put into orbit a NASA satellite called the Deep Space Climate Observatory (DSCOVR).

How did a 4-tonne piece of rocket accidentally end up on track to smash on the lunar surface?