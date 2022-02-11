How profit-driven algorithms are disconnecting public from real news

"Decades of communication research indicate that anecdotal accounts on social media of breakthrough severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infections or severe adverse reactions to Covid-19 vaccines, regardless of how rare both are, will be imprinted in people's memories much more effectively than pages of sound statistical data documenting herd immunity," the scientists lamented.



Currently, algorithms that select and tailor content based on an audience member's social context, personal preferences, and a host of digital trace data increasingly determine what scientific information an individual is likely to receive in Google searches, Facebook feeds, and Netflix recommendations.



"For audiences that engage less with credible science content, artificial intelligence, if left unchecked, might eventually slow the stream of reliable information about Covid-19 to a trickle, drowning it out by a surplus of online noise".

