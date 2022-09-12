Hughes, ISRO launch satellite internet service in India as Musk's Starlink disappears

The service aims to deliver high-speed broadband across the country, including in the most remote areas beyond the reach of terrestrial networks, thus connecting enterprise and government networks.



"At ISRO, we are committed to exploring and expanding the ways we can work with the private sector to help improve people's lives and bridge the digital divide," said Dr S Somnath, Secretary, Department of Space and Chairman, ISRO.



""With the new HTS capabilities powered by ISRO satellites, we are confident that HCI will continue to deliver excellent quality satellite broadband services and further enhance the connectivity experience that accelerates India's digital transformation," Somnath added.

