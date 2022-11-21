Humans can live on Moon for longer periods in this decade: NASA

"It's really going to be very important for us to learn a little bit beyond our Earth's orbit and then take a big step when we go to Mars," he added.



Five days into the 25.5-day Artemis I mission, Orion continues on its trajectory toward the Moon.



On Sunday, the uncrewed Orion had traveled 232,683 miles from Earth and was 39,501 miles from the Moon, cruising at 371 miles per hour.



"It's the first step we're taking to long-term deep space exploration, for not just the United States but for the world," said Hu.



"I mean, we are going back to the Moon, we're working towards a sustainable programme and this is the vehicle that will carry the people that will land us back on the Moon again," the NASA official noted.

