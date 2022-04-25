I&B ministry blocks 16 YouTube news channels for spreading disinformation

Multiple India based YouTube channels were observed to publish unverified news and videos having the potential to create panic among various sections of the society. Examples include false claims related to announcement of a pan-India lockdown due to Covid-19 thereby threatening the migrant workers, and fabricated claims alleging threats to certain religious communities, etc. Such content was observed to be detrimental to public order in the country.



On April 23, the ministry had also advised private TV news channels against making false claims and using scandalous headlines. "The Government of India remains committed to ensure a safe and secure information environment in India across print, television and online media," the ministry added.