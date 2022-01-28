India joins elite missile exporters' club, inks deal with Philippines to supply Brahmos missiles

Philippines signed a pact with Brahmos Aerospace Pvt ltd for the supply of three batteries of 290 kilometers range BrahMos missile system for its naval force.

The Philippines Navy is ramping up its naval prowess to counter China's belligerent behaviour in the South China Sea. The country has territorial disputes with Beijing in the region as China claims sovereignty over the sea that has a huge source of hydrocarbons.

The first ever contract to export Brahmos missiles, which India has developed jointly with Russia, will pave the way for more such deals.