India ranks 6th in South Asia region for Internet Resilience

New Delhi: India achieved an overall score of 43 percent in the Internet Resilience Index (IRI), ranking sixth in the South Asian region, a report said on Tuesday.

According to the global non-profit organisation Internet Society, India’s security is ranked above average, attributed to having the highest IPv6 (the newest Internet Protocol to accommodate growing networks) adoption globally.

Counties like Bhutan (58 percent), Bangladesh (51 percent), Maldives (50 percent), Sri Lanka (47 percent), and Nepal (43 percent) are ahead of India in the IRI ranking.

In terms of market readiness -- the ability of India’s Internet market to self-regulate and provide affordability is ranked comparatively poorly.