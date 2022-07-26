India set for 5G spectrum auction, Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel lead the race

The NIA provides explicit clarity on the subject of Captive Non-Public Networks (CNPN).



The telcos are allowed to surrender spectrum that will be auctioned after a minimum period of 10 years from the date of acquisition.



Last month, in a big relief to telecom companies, the DoT scrapped the 3 per cent floor rate on spectrum usage charge (SUC).



5G in India will empower tech companies, enterprises and ecosystem players to build private networks and bring next-generation digital transformation which is critical for the country to achieve the goal of becoming a $1 trillion digital economy, according to industry leaders and experts.



According to Broadband India Forum (BIF), this will lead to better efficiencies, productivity and output for the enterprises, accelerate digitisation, boost capabilities, propel indigenous manufacturing and eventually garner greater economic gains for the country.



"As we look to cement India's position as a global hub for manufacturing, supply chain and R&D, as well as one of the leading digital economies across the world, the advancement of enterprises through dedicated captive private 5G networks will help gain efficiencies in all vital industry verticals," BIF President T.V. Ramachandran said.