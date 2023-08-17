Indian users spend over 3 hours on social media, 46 mins on gaming per day: Report

The report surveyed 2,000 respondents and was further supported by in-app data from over 20.6 lakh users, spanning across 143 mobile applications.

“We believe that the findings of the report are very relevant, especially at a time when the Government is in the process of formulating user-centric policies for the digital industries,” said Amjad Ali Khan, Director at the Esya Centre.

Moreover, users said that a 30 per cent hike in participation fee for online games may lead to a 71 per cent dip in engagement, indicating a high price sensitivity. This number would only be 17 per cent for OTT, the report said.

While OTT is considered a significant stress buster, 28 per cent of Digital Nagriks consider online gaming important for their employment prospects.

“While technology is dynamic, consumption patterns are more predictable. Therefore, building a profile of a Digital Nagrik and their consumption patterns can form the crux to an agile policy ecosystem for the three sectors. An attempt our report aims to make,” said Rajat Sharma, Associate Professor at the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad.