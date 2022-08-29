India’s deep-tech startups grew at a CAGR of 53% over 10 years: NASSCOM

As of the calendar year 2021, there were around 3,000 such startups in the country. Of these, more than 210 were launched in CY21 itself, the report, brought out in partnership with global strategy and consulting firm Zinnov and released on August 22, said.

“The Indian deep-tech ecosystem today has truly come of age. These startups have not only defied the odds with extraordinary innovation and exceptional leadership but are also playing a vital role in creating solutions for sustainability goals – from smart manufacturing to reliable healthcare,” NASSCOM president Debjani Ghosh said.

Spinning jobs, offering solutions

Though at a nascent stage when compared with countries like the US, Europe, Israel and China, Indian deep-tech startups are gathering pace.

These startups are also looking to solve deep-seated problems through clean technology, smart cities, climate actions and offering solutions to mitigate hunger, in line with the country’s sustainable development goals.

The ecosystem also fortified the country’s job creation with more than 4,000 people being employed across 14 potential deep-tech unicorns and the headcount was expected to go up two times by 2026, Ghosh said.

In terms of funding, more than 270 startups raised around $2.7 billion across 319 deals, with artificial intelligence and big data & analytics seeing the highest investments.