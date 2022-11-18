India's new privacy bill proposes cross-border data transfer, tough penalties

The bill is now open for public consultation and the IT Ministry will hear views from the public until December 17.

"The purpose of this Act is to provide for the processing of digital personal data in a manner that recognises both the right of individuals to protect their personal data and the need to process personal data for lawful purposes, and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto," said the draft.

On data storage, the draft bill requires consent before calling data and said that "the storage should be limited to such duration as is necessary for the stated purpose for which personal data was collected".

Similar to Europe's GDPR, the proposed Indian bill will apply to companies operating in the country and to any entities processing the data of Indian citizens.

Rupinder Malik, Partner at law firm JSA, said that the draft bill has simplified the proposed data protection regime and done away with some contentious clauses which caused industry pushback in earlier versions.