India's semiconductor industry takes centre stage at SemiconIndia 2023 conference

Gandhinagar: The second day of the SemiconIndia 2023 Conference witnessed discussions and deliberations as India showcased its growing commitment to the semiconductor industry.

The three-day event, graced by the presence of Union Minister of State for Electronics & IT and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, served as a platform for industry leaders, academics, and government representatives to strategize India's path towards a robust, vibrant, and competitive presence in the global semiconductor ecosystem, read Ministry of Electronics & IT press release. Rajeev Chandrasekhar highlighted the significant progress made by India under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He spoke about the country's semiconductor ambitions and how India is making rapid strides in the sector. The conference featured multiple sessions focusing on diverse aspects of the semiconductor industry, with the spotlight on Next-Gen Computing, semiconductor packaging, future designs, and investment opportunities.

Industry stalwarts and experts shared their views, experiences, and innovative solutions to foster growth and development in India's semiconductor landscape.

In the session on Next-Gen Computing, Balaji Baktha, CEO of Ventana MicroSystems, shed light on digital autonomy and sovereign data centre infrastructure powered by RISC-V.

Raja Koduri, CEO of Mihira AI, provided valuable insights into the future of computing, particularly emphasizing the potential of startups and the significance of time and financial resources. Panel discussions were organized to deliberate on crucial themes like semiconductor packaging. Distinguished panellists, including Gursharan Singh of Micron Technology, Jeffery Chun of Simmtech, Noboru Yoshinaga of Disco, and Raja Vinay of Air Liquide, engaged in discussions about Micron's Assembly, Testing, Marking, and Packaging (ATMP) plant's supply chain strategy and roadmap in India, added the release.