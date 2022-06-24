Instagram tests new feature for disappearing content

The feature, being tested with a limited set of users, for the time being, allows users to post quick notes, like announcements, to their "Close Friends" circle or to followers who also follow them, reports TechCrunch.



Unlike Twitter's new Notes feature, which allows writers to post long-form content, Instagram's version is more like sticky notes that disappear in 24 hours.



The feature was first spotted by marketer Ahmed Ghanem, who published screenshots on Twitter that suggests Instagram Notes will appear on the app's direct messaging screen in a new row above the messages themselves.