iPhone 14 Emergency SOS via satellite rescues US man

The man was rescued successfully and there were no injuries, according to the report.



He was located in a remote area with limited satellite coverage.



Apple says, as Noorvik and Kotzebue are close to 69Ao latitude, satellite connectivity might not be available in places above 62Ao latitude, such as northern parts of Canada and Alaska, the report added.



Last month, Apple revealed that it invested $450 million in developing the critical infrastructure that supports Emergency SOS via satellite for iPhone 14 models.



Currently, satellite connectivity is available in North America, and the company will soon expand to France, Germany, Ireland and the UK.

