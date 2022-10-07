iPod inventor says Apple should move iPhone to USB-C

The debate started when a Twitter user questioned if the iPod would succeed if Apple was forced to utilise USB 1.0 rather than the fast FireWire technology.



"I can't see a problem. The world has converged on USB-C. The physical and user limits have been hit. Next up is wireless per, not a diff physical connection. So I'm not too worried about this regulation. They're simply forcing Apple to do the right thing� it's overdue frankly", Fadell posted on Twitter.



"Not in this case. This is only happening because Apple hasn't been doing the right thing. Period. This is about a monopolist like position not about technology. I hope after Apple is forced to change the regulations will be removed to allow innovation to continue", he added.