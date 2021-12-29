Israeli researchers develop way to harvest electrical current from seaweed

Researchers from Technion and the national research institution, Israel Oceanographic and Limnological Research (IOLR), both in the northern city of Haifa, created the method, which was published in the principal international journal Biosensors and Bioelectronics.

According to Technion, the method could generate electricity in an environmentally friendly and efficient manner, Xinhua news agency reported.

In the latest study, the researchers used the Ulva seaweed species, popularly known as sea lettuce, as a new photosynthetic source for the current, producing molecules that transmit the electrons to an electrode.