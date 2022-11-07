IT Minister condemns Twitter layoffs in India

New Delhi: Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has criticised the decision by Elon Musk-run Twitter to sack its employees in India, saying that they should have been given a "fair time for transition".

Vaishnaw's reaction, first reported by Business Standard, came as Musk fired about half of Twitter's workforce globally, including nearly 150-180 employees in India.

"We condemn the way Twitter has sacked employees in India," said Vaishnaw, adding that the employees "should have given the employees a fair time for transition".

The layoffs in India were done across departments, from sales to marketing, from content curation to corporate communications.

Twitter employees in India last week lost access to their official emails and internal Slack and group chats.