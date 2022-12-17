IT Ministry extends deadline for feedback on Digital Data Bill to Jan 2

The Digital Personal Data Protection Bill frames out the rights and duties of the citizen ('Digital Nagrik') on one hand and the obligations to use collected data lawfully of the Data Fiduciary on the other hand.



The bill is based on the following principles around the data economy:



The bill will establish the comprehensive legal framework governing digital personal data protection in India. The bill provides for the processing of digital personal data in a manner that recognises the right of individuals to protect their personal data, societal rights and the need to process personal data for lawful purposes.