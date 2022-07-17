It's a pomato! Scientists grow potato and tomato in one plant

The Indian Institute of Vegetable Research (IIVR) in Varanasi has developed a technique through which potato and tomato can be grown on a single plant and the same is named as 'pomato'.



Pomato was developed last year and IIVR scientists have been trying to further improve the quality and quantity of the same.



They have now succeeded in growing brinjal on the pomato plant and this is aptly called 'Brimato'. Chillies are also being grown on the Brimato plant.