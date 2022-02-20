James Webb Telescope images star twinkling 18 times

The alignment was done using the Near Infrared Camera (NIRCam) instrument.

The observatory looked at a single star that was deliberately rendered 18 times into a hexagonal shape.

Each of Webb's 18 primary mirror segments captured the same star as unique dots, which will ultimately be aligned into a single, sharp focus. But the interim result portrays a star repeated perfectly in a hexagonal pattern reminiscent of a stunning celestial snowflake.

"The result is an image mosaic of 18 randomly organised dots of starlight, the product of Webb's unaligned mirror segments all reflecting light from the same star back at Webb's secondary mirror and into NIRCam's detectors," NASA said in a blogpost.