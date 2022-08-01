James Webb telescope likely spots first supernova

"Primarily, it's exciting because we have shown that we're able to find and detect new transients with Webb, which was something that JWST is not designed to do. But it's one of the things we're showing we're able to do in sort of an ad hoc way," he noted.



Webb is designed to look much, much deeper into smaller patches of sky. The telescope's first deep-field image, released on July 12, covers an area of sky that one could cover with a grain of sand held at arm's length.



"So the actual likelihood that you'll find a transient in the field you're looking at is fairly small -- or at least we thought it would be small," Engesser said. "But as you've probably heard, every JWST field is a deep field at this point, so there's galaxies everywhere, and now we're thinking, oh, we might have a really good chance of detecting supernovae all the time."