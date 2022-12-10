Japanese billionaire selects 8 artists for private Moon journey via SpaceX

The crew will have DJ Steve Aoki, musician Choi Seung Hyun, choreographer and performer Yemi A.D., photographer Rhiannon Adam, YouTuber Tim Dodd, photographer Karim Iliya, filmmaker Brendan Hall, and actor Dev D. Joshi, with snowboarder Kaitlyn Farrington and dancer Miyu as backup crew members.

"I hope each and every one will recognise the responsibility that comes with leaving the Earth, traveling to the moon and back," Maezawa said in a video making the announcement.