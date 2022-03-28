Jio launches new Rs 259 calendar month validity prepaid plan

"Like other Jio prepaid plans, Rs 259 plan can be recharged multiple times at one go. The advanced recharged plan goes into a queue and automatically becomes active on the date of expiry of the current active plan, thereby offering peace of mind," the company said in a statement.



The plan includes 100 SMS per day in addition to the 1.5GB of data per day, unlimited voice calls, and complimentary subscription to the Jio app.