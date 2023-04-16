Kids spend more hours before screen on holidays compared to school tenure: Study

Washington: Researchers have found that primary school children are less active, more likely to be on screens, and tend to have a worse diet than on holidays rather than during the school tenure.

The study was published in the journal ‘Pediatric Obesity’. Assessing responses for 358 primary school students (Grade 4 and 5), researchers found that on holidays, children were likely to be 12 minutes less active each day, 27 minutes more sedentary, and have more than an hour extra of screen time.

During the school holidays, children (aged 9-10) spent 39 per cent more time using screens than during the school year.

UniSA researcher Dr Amanda Watson says children exercise less and eat more unhealthy food during the holidays, which may contribute to accelerated weight gain and poor health.”Everyone is excited when school holidays come around - it’s a break from the daily routine, classrooms, and getting ready on time - but despite the obvious benefits, it can have some setback for kids,” Dr Watson says.