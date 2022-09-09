Mahindra unveils its first electric SUV XUV400; to launch in January next year

The market penetration is negligible at the moment and the company is looking at creating and growing the segment, he added when asked about the sales target for the model.



Currently, there are only a handful of electric models in the domestic market with Tata Motors Nexon leading the space.



Electric vehicle penetration in the domestic market remains at around 1 per cent but with new models coming in, it is expected to grow at a fast pace over the next few years.



Jejurikar noted that the test drives of the electric SUV will begin in December 2022 and bookings will commence from the first week of January 2023 at both dealerships and online.