Mainstream media plays bigger role in disseminating disinformation: Meta

"Polarisation is decreasing in parts of the world where social media use is rising. More and more research also discredits the idea that social media algorithms create an echo chamber that causes polarisation and political upheavals," she countered.



For example, evidence simply does not support the idea that Facebook, or social media generally, is the primary cause of polarisation, she argued.



"Research from Stanford last year looked in depth at trends in nine countries over 40 years, and found that in some countries polarisation was on the rise before Facebook even existed, and in others it has been decreasing while internet and Facebook use increased," said the company.