Microsoft Teams suffers mega outage, company says fixing

New Delhi, Jan 27: Microsoft Teams experienced a mega outage in several parts of the world, and the company saw “significant improvements or full remediation in many of the Teams features affected by this incident” after hours.

The spike in problems reported by DownDetector suggested that the Teams outage, which started Friday evening, went on till early Saturday morning.

The company identified “a networking issue impacting a portion of the Teams service,” and began failovers to resolve the problem. “We’re closely monitoring the fixes and workstreams to address any remaining impact scenarios associated with this event,” the company posted on X in its latest update.