Motor India rolls out ‘Comet’

Gurugram: MG Motor India has announced the start of production of its Smart EV - Comet, with the first unit rolling out from its Halol plant in Gujarat. Based on the globally acclaimed GSEV platform, the MG Comet boasts an innovative and futuristic design language that is sure to turn heads.

One of the key features of the GSEV platform is its versatility and spaciousness, making it an ideal choice for urban commuters. The platform is designed with ease of usage in mind, ensuring hassle-free manoeuvring on congested roads and effortless parking capabilities. The GSEV-based vehicles have been very successful in global markets, with more than 1 million units sold so far. Safety is also a top priority for the GSEV platform, with a solid steel frame providing a strong foundation for the vehicle body, and airbags ensuring maximum protection for passengers. The MG Comet takes safety to the next level, with 17 hot stamping panels spread across the body-in-white, enhancing the vehicle’s structural safety.

Commenting on the first production roll-out of Comet, Biju Balendran, Chief Operating Officer, MG Motor India said, “The recent Urban Mobility Happiness Survey conducted by Nielsen unequivocally brings out the fact that a compact smart electric vehicle is the preferred choice of urban commuters when it comes to commuting.”