Musk confirms Twitter can soon expand or kill 280-character limit

Several Twitter users had argued that 280 characters would make Twitter less readable as the platform's defining characteristic is the brevity of posts.



However, Twitter's decision to double its character count from 140 to 280 characters did not dramatically change the length of Twitter posts.



According to the company, Twitter is still a place for briefer thoughts.



Only 1 per cent of tweets hit the 280-character limit, and only 12 per cent of tweets were longer than 140 characters, according to the data provided by the company a couple of years back. Only 5 per cent of tweets were longer than 190 characters.