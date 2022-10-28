Musk is now Twitter boss, fires Indian-origin CEO Agrawal, other top execs

Musk on Thursday told advertisers why he is finally acquiring Twitter, telling them that he wants the platform to be the most respected advertising platform in the world where users can see movies or play video games, ranging from all ages to mature.



In a letter to advertisers, he said that Twitter cannot become a free-for-all hellscape, where anything can be said with no consequences.



"In addition to adhering to the laws of the land, our platform must be warm and welcoming to all, where you can choose your desired experience according to your preferences, just as you can choose, for example, to see movies or play video games ranging from all ages to mature," Musk wrote to his more than 110 million followers.



He said that the reason he acquired Twitter is because "it is important to the future of civilization to have a common digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner, without resorting to violence".



He visited Twitter headquarters in San Francisco on Wednesday, with a kitchen sink in his hands.