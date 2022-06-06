‘Musk warns of killing Twitter deal over lack of user data transparency

San Francisco: Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Monday stated that if Twitter fails to give data on spam and fake accounts, he may walk out of his $44 billion acquisition agreement.

In a fresh SEC filing, Twitter shared a letter it received from Musk’s legal team indicating displeasure with the company’s offered information regarding the level of “spam and fake accounts” on its service, reports TechCrunch.

As per the letter, Musk considers Twitter’s “latest offer to simply provide additional details regarding the company’s own testing methodologies, whether through written materials or verbal explanations, (as) tantamount to refusing (his) data requests,” requests that Musk said will help “facilitate his evaluation of spam and fake accounts on the company’s platform”.