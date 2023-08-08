Musk’s X pays Indian creators in second ad share lot

Moreover, many creators worldwide also shared how much money they received from the micro-blogging platform via its new programme.One user who received 4,084,00 euro wrote, “Since y’all asked for my stripe, thanks Elon Musk for Twitter Blue.” “People who tweet 24x7 will no longer be considered jobless thanks to Elon Musk,” another user said after receiving $3,782.

Creators were supposed to receive their ad share in the week ending July 31, which was paused by the company as it was flooded with requests for payments.Last week, in an update, the X Support account had said that since its “Ads Revenue Sharing” programme is so popular, “We need a bit more time to review everything for the next payout”.

“The volume of people signing up for revenue sharing has exceeded our expectations,” said the social media platform. “We previously said that payments would occur the week of July 31. We need a bit more time to review everything for the next payout and hope to get all eligible accounts paid as soon as possible,” said X Corp.