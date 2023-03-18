NASA mission to Saturn's moon may unravel chemistry leading to life

At each site, samples less than a gram in size will be drilled out of the surface by the Drill for Acquisition of Complex Organics (DrACO) and brought inside the lander's main body, to a place called the "attic" that houses the DraMS instrument.



There, they will be irradiated by an onboard laser or vaporised in an oven to be measured by DraMS.



"DraMS is designed to look at the organic molecules that may be present on Titan, at their composition and distribution in different surface environments," Trainer said.



Organic molecules contain carbon and are used by all known forms of life. They are of interest in understanding the formation of life because they can be created by living and non-living processes.

