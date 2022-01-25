NASA's James Webb Space Telescope has reached its destination, 1.5 million km from Earth. Here's what happens next

Right around the time this article is published, it's expected Webb will have reached a place called the Earth-Sun second Lagrange point , or L2 . This is a point in space about 1.5 million kilometres away from Earth (in the opposite direction from the Sun) where the gravity from both the Sun and Earth help to keep an orbiting satellite balanced in motion.

Now the astronomical community including my team of Swinburne University astronomers is preparing for a new epoch of major discoveries.

30 years and US 10 billion

In 2012, I wrote an article for The Conversation looking forward to the launch of Webb, and reminiscing about the amazing early days of its predecessor, the Hubble Space Telescope.

Back then, Webb's planned launch date was in 2018. And when the project was originally conceived in the 1990s, the goal was to launch before 2010. Why did it take nearly 30 years, and more than US 10 billion (roughly A 14 billion), to get Webb off the ground?

First, it's the largest telescope ever put into space, with a gold-coated mirror 6.5m in diameter (compared with Hubble's 2.4m mirror). With size comes complexity, as the entire structure needed to be folded to fit inside the nose cone of an Ariane rocket.

Second, there were two major engineering marvels to accomplish with Webb. For a large telescope to produce the sharpest images possible, the mirror's surface needs to be aligned along a curve with extreme precision. For Webb this means unfolding and positioning the 18 hexagonal segments of the primary mirror, plus a secondary mirror, to a precision of 25 billionths of a metre.

Also, Webb will be observing infrared light, so it must be kept incredibly cold (roughly -233 degree Celsius) to maximise its sensitivity. This means it must be kept far away from Earth, which is a source of heat and light. It must also be completely protected from the Sun achieved by a 20m multilayered reflective sunshield.