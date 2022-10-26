NASA's Lucy spacecraft captures images of Earth, Moon ahead of gravity assist

NASA's Lucy spacecraft captured the image of Earth at a distance of 620,000 kms. The upper left of the image includes a view of Hadar, Ethiopia, home to the 3.2 million-year-old human ancestor fossil for which the spacecraft was named, the US space agency said in a statement.



Lucy is the first mission to explore the Jupiter Trojan asteroids, an ancient population of asteroid "fossils" that orbit around the Sun at the same distance as Jupiter.



To reach these distant asteroids, the Lucy spacecraft's trajectory includes three Earth gravity assists to boost it on its journey to these enigmatic asteroids.