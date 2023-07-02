NASA’s Mars helicopter ‘phones home’ after a silence of over 2 months

Washington: After being silent for 63 days, NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter has made contact with mission controllers at the agency’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in Southern California, the US space agency said.

While “63 days is a long time to wait for the results of a flight, the data coming in indicates all is well with the first aircraft on another world”, the mission officials said in a statement.

Ingenuity landed on the Red Planet in February 2021 attached to the belly of NASA's Mars Perseverance rover and it also marked the two-year anniversary of its first flight, which took place on April 19, 2021.

Originally tasked with only five test flights to prove its “pioneering” technology, Ingenuity helicopter exceeded all expectations and has completed a record 52 flights on Mars.

However on its 52nd flight on April 26, mission controllers lost contact with the helicopter as it descended toward the surface for landing.