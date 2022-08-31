New Nokia 2660 Flip launched at affordable price in India

Also in the series is the new Nokia 8210 4G, which comes with a large display and contemporary features like its durable and sleek design, intuitive user interface, and a camera to capture life's best bits, making it simpler and easier to use.



The Nokia 8210 4G includes features like an in-built MP3 player, wireless and wired FM radio, and a camera, alongside a slice of retro courtesy of fan-favourite games like 'Snake'.