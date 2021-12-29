'New Normal' most used phrase in 2021, reveals Google

Google's 'Ngrams' tool (launched in 2009 by part of the Google Books team) has revealed how words and phrases have fallen and risen in popularity over time.

Ngrams shows how books and other pieces of literature have used certain words or phrases over time, and we can chart their popularity throughout the years.

"One caveat: Ngrams currently tracks data from 1800 to 2019, prior to 2020, Ngrams' data ranged from 1800 to 2012, but the team added a huge new dataset about two years ago," said Molly McHugh-Johnson, Contributor, The Keyword (Google Blog).

This isn't the first time "new normal" appeared in the lexicon, though.