New short video posts on Instagram to be shared as Reels

The platform said this feature will roll out to users in the coming weeks and it also mentioned that videos posted before this change will remain as videos and will not become Reels.



"We want everyone to be able to easily express their creative ideas, so we are adding more features that allow you to capture, edit and share them -- right from your phone," the company said in a blogpost.



"We are always working on ways to improve your Instagram experience. We will continue to build features that make it easier and more fun to create and share reels on Instagram," it added.